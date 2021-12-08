Law enforcement reports rash of car break-ins

Dec. 8—Over the past few nights a rash of car break-ins have swept the city. According to a lieutenant at Lockport police, the perpetrators have not been identified but are hitting different neighborhoods each night.

"They tend to do one area a night," Lt. Marshall Belling said. "We don't know where they'll pop up."

Belling also noted that none of the break-ins in the city have involved actually breaking into a vehicle. They have all been vehicles that were left unlocked.

To combat the trend, "midnight" patrols have been directed to be more vigilant in their nightly beats. Otherwise, Belling said lock your doors, motion lights seem to deter the thieves and it's also important not to leave valuables, even change, in vehicles.

The phenomenon also spreads further than city limits.

Sheriff Mike Filicetti said there have been incidents in the Town of Lockport, Wilson, Pendleton, Ransomville and Wheatfield in which multiple car break-ins have been reported in a small area over one night.

Filicetti also noted, that for those who have been caught and charged, he believed they were back to their criminal actions after being given a court date and released by the courts.

One such incident occurred on Nov. 15 when the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a suspicious car in the caller's driveway in Wilson. While responding, the deputy located another unoccupied vehicle on the side of the road, and at this point a second call came in from the dispatch center regarding,"two suspect vehicles and and at least three people entering parked vehicles," as reported in a press release by NCSO.

At this point the press release follows a high speed pursuit across the county of a stolen vehicle that was also stolen in Wilson that night. The driver, a 17-year old was caught and charged for reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and multiple traffic infractions.

In a similar situation on Nov. 19, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call about an "interrupted" break-in in the Town of Lockport. Suspects left the scene in another vehicle, which deputies attempted pursuing, but unfortunately got away, though only temporarily.

Twenty minutes later the vehicle was spotted in the Town of Wheatfield where Zion D. Baker, 22, of Niagara Falls, was apprehended, as well as, two juveniles, aged 17.

Baker was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and traffic charges. One of the juveniles were charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

"The general theme with all of them is this, with the vehicle larcenies, the cars are generally unlocked," Filicetti said. "There's generally valuables left in the vehicles... anything you might think would be of some value and generally visible. In general, it's typically electronics and change ... They're trying door handles. If your car's unlocked, they're going to go through it."

"The stolen vehicles. Some of them have been stolen without keys, some have been stolen with the keys in them. The keys or the key-fobs is in the vehicle."

Filicetti made it clear that even if car doors are unlocked, even if the keys are in the ignition, stealing vehicles or the valuables inside them is still a crime.

"They're not being charged with burglaries, but if you open the door of somebody's car, you're at least trespassing. ... If you're taking even change out of there, it's still a larceny," he said. "Then if you steal a vehicle then you really up the ante."