Law enforcement reports for Sept. 29

Sep. 29—The reports below were provided by the respective law enforcement agencies as noted. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata Police Department

Sept. 20

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 10 block of G Street Northeast. An iPhone was reported stolen.

Report of a break-in at a business in the 10 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of gang graffiti at Patrick Park.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Division Avenue East and Enterprise Street.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Sept. 21

Report of a three-vehicle non-injury collision at F Street and Second Avenue Southwest.

Sept. 22

Report of a storage unit broken into and several items taken in the 500 block of Alder Street Northwest.

Report of liquor stolen from a business on Basin Street Southwest.

Sept. 23

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

Sept. 24

Report of a portable toilet pushed over in the parking lot of Lions Park.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Sept. 25

Report of storage units broken into in the 300 block of Alder Street Northwest.

Sept. 27

Report of towels stolen from a business in the 100 block of C Street Southwest.

Report of a three-vehicle collision on Basin Street Southwest. Vehicle 3 slowed for traffic, vehicle 1 rear-ended vehicle 3 and was in turn rear-ended by vehicle 2. Passengers in vehicle 1 were transported to Columbia Basin Hospital.

Grant County Jail

Sept. 21

Jack Martin Beechinor, 46, Newport, booked on DUI.

Sept. 22

Edward Grant Crawford, 51, Moses Lake, booked on obstructing a law enforcement officer, as well as a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Tyler Shay Flores, 25, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Steven Mendoza Pruneda, 29, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court order to transport.

Story continues

Sept. 23

Christian Allen Burke, 21, Bothell, booked on unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Sept. 26

Herubiel Chavez Lopez, 43, Beverly, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to assault with a deadly weapon and harassment, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to reckless driving, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, third-degree theft and reckless driving.

Benjamin Allen Wolley, 48, Quincy, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, mail theft and possession of stolen mail, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Sept. 27

Abdullahi Mohamed Abshir, 25, Seatac, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to legend drug/false prescription.

John Christopher Trosper, 42, Ritzville, booked on possession of a stolen evhicle, first-degree identity theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and making false statements, as well as a Skamania County Superior Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and a Department of Corrections warrant relating to bail jumping.

Leon Balderas Mondragon, 22, Quincy, booked on harassment, unlawful carrying or handling of a deadly weapon and possessing a deadly weapon on school facilities.

Michael Motorhi Bensal, 45, Soap Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Moses Lake Police Department

Sept. 19

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1000 block of South Skyline Drive. A duffel bag containing medications and clothing was taken, along with a firearm.

Report of graffiti at McCosh Park.

Report of graffiti on playground equipment at Park Orchard Elementary.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 900 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Sept. 20

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 800 block of South Hawthorne Drive. A wallet containing debit cards and $10 in cash was taken.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Suspect's mother was contacted, and she returned the stolen merchandise.

Report of merchandise valued at $36 stolen from a business in the 100 block of East Third Avenue.

Sept. 21

Report of a package stolen from a mailbox in the 2500 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 600 block of North Stratford Road. Suspect went behind the counter when employees were busy elsewhere, opened the till and stole money and cigarettes. As the suspect was leaving, two homeless people stopped the suspect, retrieved the money and cigarettes, and returned them to the store.

Sept. 23

Report of a motorcycle stolen in the 3600 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 1100 block of East St. Helens Drive.

Report of a hand cart and battery stolen from a residence in the 200 block of West Loop Drive.

Report of assault in the 14400 block of Wheeler Road Northeast. Victim was beaten into unconsciousness by an unknown male wearing a black mask and suffered a broken nose and possibly fractured chin, as well as severe concussion.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Female subject fled the scene but left her wallet behind.

Sept. 24

Report of damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of South Grand Drive.

Report of a truck stolen in the 1000 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of attempted theft of power tools from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a mouse and speaker stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Sept. 25

Report of two vehicles prowled in the 400 block of East Linden Avenue.

Report of shoplifting at a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of theft at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.