Law enforcement respond to two bomb threats at local schools

ROSS COUNTY― Ross County law enforcement have responded to two bomb threats two days in a row at local school districts.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday morning, an administrator from Paint Valley Schools alerted the Ross County Sheriff's Office about a comment on a social media post about a bomb going off at the school. Administrators canceled classes as RCSO responded to the school to conduct a search.

Explosives detection K-9s from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and State Fire Marshal searched the campus and did not find any explosives. Investigators from the RCSO and the Chillicothe Police Department determined who made the post― a 15-year-old male PV student who lives in Chillicothe.

The investigation determined that the juvenile did not place a bomb and it was only a threat. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and will face charges in Juvenile Court, according to RCSO.

The PV threat comes one day after a bomb threat was made at the Chillicothe City School District.

On Thursday around 1 p.m., the Chillicothe Police Department was alerted to a handwritten note containing threats of a bomb at Chillicothe Intermediate School. Upon investigation, the threat was not credible. The student responsible for the note stated that it was intended as a joke, according to CPD.

