One dead, one taken into custody following standoff on Old Military Road

CENTRAL KITSAP – A man was taken into custody by law enforcement following a standoff at a home on Old Military Road where a body was found Wednesday morning.

The man walked out of the home and was taken into custody without incident at about 9 a.m., said Lt. Ken Dickinson, a spokesperson for the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, noting that there were no injuries to the man or law enforcement.

Deputies were initially called to the home at about 7 a.m. for a "disturbance" and found a body inside the residence, Dickinson said. They also discovered a man in the home who had barricaded himself with a rifle. Deputies contained the home and began the process of communicating with the man.

Neighbors near the home were evacuated and Old Military Road was closed between McWilliams Road and Fairgrounds Road.

Details surrounding the death were initially sparse. The deceased individual has not yet been identified, Dickinson said, and the relationship between the man who was taken into custody and the deceased person was not immediately clear.

Detectives were in the process of applying for a search warrant and were attempting to interview the man as they began their investigation, Dickinson said.

"The big thing was getting the barricaded person into custody safely and now the investigation into the circumstances begins," he said. "That will take some time."

