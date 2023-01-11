Law enforcement responding to hostage situation at Gold Bar grocery store

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a hostage situation at Gold Bar Family Grocer.

Authorities say an armed suspect is inside the store and is holding a victim hostage.

SWAT is on the scene, and law enforcement is actively negotiating with the suspect as of 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

U.S. State Route 2 is closed between the west side of 10th Street and the east side of 12th Street while authorities respond to the scene.

The public is asked to avoid this area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

