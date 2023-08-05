Law enforcement responds to Apopka apartment complex after 2 officers shot in Orlando

Law enforcement in Central Florida is on high alert after two Orlando police officers were shot in the line of duty.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in downtown Orlando and a manhunt for two suspects was soon underway, according to police.

Officers did not say where they believe the suspect had fled, but a large police scene was soon taking place at the Marden Ridge apartment complex in Apopka.

Channel 9 also saw a flatbed truck towing away a car at the Apopka apartments that matched the description of the one that was stolen after the Orlando shooting.

Officers on the ground searched the complex for several hours as a sheriff’s officer helicopter circled overhead.

Police were also seen searching the woods near the apartments.

