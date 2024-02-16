Law enforcement responds to report of 'active shooter' at Malmstrom AFB
Law enforcement responds to report of 'active shooter' at Malmstrom AFB
Law enforcement responds to report of 'active shooter' at Malmstrom AFB
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
After disclosing better-than-expected financial results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, U.S.-based Coinbase has big plans. Coinbase’s strong fourth-quarter results come after a return to form for the crypto industry itself, which spent much of 2023 mired in a downturn. As last year came to a close, trading activity rose and the start of 2024 came with a critical regulatory win regarding spot bitcoin ETFs that could provide Coinbase and its peers with a strong start to the year.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
While stocks have recouped some of the CPI-fueled losses, investors are wondering whether the rout was a one-off.
The news comes after the Clippers reportedly sent Tucker home from a road trip due to his frustrations.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler and Fiat, among other brands — reported full-year results and announced a new share buyback plan that sent shares higher, despite warning of a “turbulent” year ahead.
Spring training kicks off with pitchers and catchers reporting. Here's what fantasy managers need to monitor.
NVIDIA has overtaken Alphabet and Amazon's earnings in recent days and now stands as the third most valuable country in the United States.
GM has announced a significant expansion of its Super Cruise operating area by around 750,000 miles to rural roads and minor highways in the US and Canada.
In 2017, "new retail" began appearing in Alibaba's earnings reports. Coined by the Chinese e-commerce behemoth, the term "new retail" refers to the seamless integration of online and offline retail. Six years later, Alibaba is having a moment of reckoning with this strategy as it looks to offload some of its offline retail assets.
We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that can help you pay for a large purchase or pay down a balance transfer without accruing more interest.
A typo in an earnings report made Lyft’s stock price rise by up to 70 percent, before settling down to within the normal range. The company’s CEO has taken the blame for the incident.
A hot inflation print sent stocks tumbling on Tuesday, but many on Wall Street don't think that one bad economic release changes the market narrative moving forward.
Consumer Reports' new research found that the cars that last the longest, the most problem-free vehicles able to reach 200,000 miles and beyond, come from Toyota and Honda.
Meta has taken down a network of fake Facebook accounts that posed as US military families and anti-war activists.
Instacart announced improved yer-over-year fourth quarter earnings and about 250 layoffs across the company.
With misinterpretations of HIPAA starting with just its name, misunderstandings of what the law actually does greatly impact our ability to recognize how the kinds of data do and don't fall under its scope. That’s especially true as a growing number of consumer tech devices and services gather troves of information related to our health.
A recent analysis of federal highway data found that the state of Florida is home to seven of the worst 10 counties for bicyclist deaths in the United States, and 14 of the worst 20.
Some imaginative and resourceful game preservationists have reverse-engineered a long-lost F-Zero game from the mid-'90s. Faithful recreations of two BS F-Zero games, broadcast exclusively for Nintendo’s long-defunct Satellaview satellite gaming extension for the Super Famicom, are now available.