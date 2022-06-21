Law enforcement response in Uvalde shooting was 'abject failure,' official says

(Reuters) - Evidence shows the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in May was "an abject failure," Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said on Tuesday.

"There is compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we've learned," McCraw said at a Texas Senate hearing into the Uvalde mass shooting.

