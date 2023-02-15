Law enforcement returns to home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Law enforcement returned to the home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators and a K-9 officer were outside the home between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Madalina was last seen getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, but she wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 15, 2022.
Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter each face a charge of failure to report a missing child.
