Law enforcement rolls out holiday tradition

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – With the official kick-off to the holiday shopping season just two days away. Local law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols with the annual crime crackdown called “Operation Christmas Presence”.

With shoppers searching for the best holiday deals – local law enforcement is rolling out its own holiday tradition

“The police department the sheriff’s department highway patrol our merchant security teams are here to send a strong message to criminals to deter them from victimizing members of our community,” said Deputy Fresno Police Chief Mike Landon.

Police sheriffs and CHP will have an increased presence at shopping centers on foot, by bike, and even on horseback.

The agencies say they’ll have more undercover officers out this year at local shopping centers.

While an increased presence may scare thieves away there are still steps you can take from becoming an easy target to thieves.

“Take those things that are visible in your car, your wallets, your purses, all the things you bought in our county, take those away and don’t make them visible,” said Fresno County Undersheriff Steve McComas.

Law enforcement will also be on the lookout for shoplifters with a rise in retail theft across the nation.

“There’s a lot of evidence available today that may not have been available years ago and we do a very good job of identifying those habitual offenders even those that try to conceal their identities sometimes,” said Deputy Chief Landon.

They also say to secure any purchases in the trunk – be sure to lock your car – and always park in a well-lit area.

