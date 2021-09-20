Law enforcement search Florida home of Brian Laundrie in the disappearance of Gabby Petito

Dr. Phil CBS

Gabby Petito had been traveling across the country in her van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when, in late August, she stopped communicating with her family. Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home on September 1st driving Petito's van without Petito. Petito's family filed a missing person report on September 11, and claim Laundrie and his family would not return their phone calls or offer them any information about 22-year-old Petito's whereabouts. "I have a gut feeling, and I have a thought in my head," Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, says to Dr. Phil on Monday's episode about what happened to his daughter. "The gut feeling is my fear, and I'm using my thought in my head as my focus, because if I use my gut feeling, I'm going to be on the floor crying." Hear how Joseph describes Laundrie -- who is now also missing -- and his daughter and Laundrie's relationship in the video above. On Monday, "Missing 'Van Life' Woman's Father Speaks Out: The Dr. Phil Interview," Joseph reacts to bodycam footage of an officer speaking with his daughter before her disappearance, and hear his message for Laundrie and his family. The FBI has recovered a body in Wyoming that they believe is missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Our prayers are with Joe and Gabby's family.