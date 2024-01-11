Law enforcement: Search on for suspect who shot at deputies in South Kitsap

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said that Burley Olalla Road at State Highway 16 was closed while deputies searched for an armed suspect.

SOUTH KITSAP – The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for an armed person in the Olalla area Thursday afternoon after the person fired shots at law enforcement and ran into a wooded area.

The agency said that Burley Olalla Road at Highway 16 was closed while deputies searched the area. Olalla Elementary School went into lockdown, and the sheriff's office asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

