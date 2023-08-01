Law enforcement searches for man wanted on a charge of attempted murder

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for a 39-year-old man who is wanted on a charge of attempted murder and is known to frequent the Montgomery area, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said in a news release.

Jermaine Cortex Walker, 39, is a black male who is 5 foot 10 inches in height and weighs about 150 pounds. Walker is also known to frequent Florida.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that helps law enforcement find and arrest Walker.

People with information on Walker should call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers.

Jermaine Cortex Walker is wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Law enforcement searches for Jermaine Cortex Walker