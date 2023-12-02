Law enforcement searches for Roseau man accused of pointing gun during domestic altercation

Dec. 1—ROSEAU, Minn. — Law enforcement is searching for a Roseau man accused of pointing a gun at another individual during a physical domestic altercation on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, the Roseau Police Department received a call from a woman who reported that 33-year-old Brandon Tyrone Hamilton pointed a gun at her, according to a press release from the police department.

It was determined that Hamilton left the scene. His vehicle was located outside of a nearby apartment building, but officers were unable to find him inside the building. A handgun, believed to be the weapon Hamilton allegedly brandished, was located.

Roseau police, as well as state troopers, Roseau County Sheriff's Office deputies and employees from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were unable to locate Hamilton.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Hamilton is described as a 6-foot-tall Black male weighing 170 lbs. He has short, braided brown or black hair and a short goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black and red sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black, red and white shoes, the release said.

The public is asked to report any suspicious person that matches Hamilton's description to the Roseau police at (218) 463-3129 or the sheriff's office at (218) 463-1421.

Hamilton already faces multiple felony charges for domestic violence and illicit drug distribution that allegedly occurred in May.

A public safety alert was sent out through the Code Red Alert System and IPAWS Alert System during Thursday's search.

"We would encourage the public to go to the Roseau County website and sign up for Code Red Alerts so that they can receive them as soon as possible," the release said.