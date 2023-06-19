Law enforcement searching for escaped offender from Orange Correctional Institution

A search is underway for an escaped offender in Orange County.

According to a release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office, both state and local law enforcement are looking for William Cooper, an offender who escaped from a minimum custody prison around 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Chesterfield County inmate back in custody after escape, sheriff’s office says

Law enforcement says Cooper is a 46-year-old, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Cooper has multiple tattoos on his hands, arms, legs, shoulder, stomach, back, neck, and chest.

Cooper is serving a three-year sentence for a larceny conviction from January of this year in Alamance County and a probation revocation, officials say.

He was scheduled to be released on Dec. 17, 2024. Officials say they are working on an escape order for Cooper.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who sees Cooper to call 911 or the Orange Correctional Institution.

(WATCH BELOW: FBI: Fugitive wanted on multiple charges seen in Awendaw, SC)







