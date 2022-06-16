Law enforcement seeking burglary suspect

Jun. 16—MANKATO — Law enforcement agents are seeking help in locating a burglary suspect with a history of weapons possession and drug sales.

Jason Lee Martin, 34, of the Mankato area, reportedly fled a medical facility in Mankato before police could transport him to jail, according to a release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Martin has active warrants for his arrest in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Martin counties. Nicollet County Sheriff's Office investigators initially located him Wednesday hiding in an attic before bringing him to the medical facility.

He hadn't been located as of early afternoon Thursday.

The release describes Martin as 5 feet 11 inches tall with facial hair and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and denim shorts.

The task force asks anyone with information on Martin to call 507-304-4790. Any caller's identity will be kept confidential with a possible reward in play for helpful information.

