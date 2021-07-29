Law enforcement seeking tips in Jackson County thefts

Jul. 28—Jackson County authorities are seeking information about a series of thefts of property from vehicles, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in a news release.

On Tuesday evening, Jackson County deputies responded to a report of an interrupted thefts from a vehicle in the town of Brockway, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found suspects in the area who admitted to both of the thefts and admitted to having stolen property, but the suspects weren't able to identify all the vehicles and locations they had stolen items from, the sheriff's office said. Deputies recovered several stolen items from the thefts.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information related to the incidents to call Jackson County Dispatch at 715-284-5357. If people had property stolen, contact dispatch to report the theft. Anonymous tips can be reported through Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-228-3203.

The case is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Names of the suspects were not released Wednesday.