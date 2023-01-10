Law enforcement seeks help to find missing child

Lillianna Nardini, 4, was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m., Jan. 9. If anyone has information, please contact Marysville Police Department.

Marysville Police Department and Michigan State Police are searching for a missing child and are asking for the community's help.

Marysville Police Department believe Lillianna Nardini, 4, was last seen being dropped off at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Gratiot Avenue in Marysville to her father Erik Nardini. According to a press release from Michigan State Police, Erik Nardini lost custody of Lilliana in court.

Lillianna Nardini is described as being 3-feet-tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is white. The clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown and she does not have identifying marks.

A vehicle police is saying to look out for is either a 2020 burgundy Chevy Silverado with the license plate EBR4234 or a 2018 charcoal Chevy Silverado with the license plate CSP838.

If anybody has information regarding Lillianna Nardini's whereabouts, call either 911 or the Marysville Police Department at (810) 364-6300.

