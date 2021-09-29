Law enforcement seeks information related to Sept. 5 homicide in Bemidji

Sep. 28—TURTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP — The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are still seeking the public's assistance with any information related to a Sept. 5 homicide in Bemidji.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel at the time of the incident, at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office received a report from a male subject stating he had been shot at a residence in the 11000 block of Chokecherry Drive NE in Turtle River Township, which is located about nine miles northeast of Bemidji.

Upon law enforcement's arrival, they found a deceased adult male. He was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and formal identification, the release said. On Sept. 6, the completed autopsy formally identified the deceased as Warren Beaulieu, 29, of Bemidji. The medical examiner's office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate this incident and are seeking the public's assistance with any information related to the incident.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office at (218) 333-9111, option 2. Or contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, (800) 222-8477 or on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety P3 Tip Submit app.