Law enforcement seeks man suspected to be involved in Tuesday shooting in Avon

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and Avon Police Department are looking for information regarding a person suspected to have been involved in Tuesday's shooting in Avon.

"The Avon Police Department and Stearns County Sheriff's Office have identified the passenger in Monaghan's vehicle and the individual alleged to have fired the shot injuring the victim as Emmanuel Galen Johnson, 21, of St. Cloud," a Thursday release from the Sheriff's Office said.

Grant Alexander Monaghan, 20, of St. Cloud has been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree robbery involving a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting.

The release said law enforcement does not know where Johnson is, and asked individuals to call the Avon Police Department at 320-356-7575 or the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240 if they have information.

The 18-year-old man injured in the shooting, which is suspected to have occurred during a gun sale, was treated at North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities and, as of Thursday morning, was in stable condition.

