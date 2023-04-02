Law enforcement seizes 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop in Clayton County

One person is behind bars and almost 20 kilos of drugs are off the streets after a recent traffic stop in Clayton County.

Clayton County Police along with Georgia State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Mar. 23.

During the stop, authorities reportedly found 19 kilograms (41 pounds) of methamphetamine.

The meth was confiscated and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect was charged with trafficking meth. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or age.

