Law enforcement seizes drugs, cash, firearms in Springfield search; One arrested

Mar. 11—A Springfield man has been arrested and law enforcement seized significant amounts of illegal drugs, cash and firearms, according to a release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Vice & Organized Crime detectives along with the Clark County Special Operations Team and the Wittenberg University Police served a search warrant at 26 Bill Edwards Drive, which is in the university district of Springfield.

The target of the warrant was Jerome Treadwell, 35, who law enforcement confirmed was at the residence before serving the warrant.

According to the sheriff's office, the property was searched, and law enforcement found "significant quantities" of suspected fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, as well as cash and several firearms. The firearms included a pistol that was reported stolen in Dayton.

The sheriff's office said that it seized "numerous items" that it said were bought by selling drugs, making them "fruits of crime."

It also said that the warrant was executed without incident or injury to law enforcement or the occupants of the house.

Treadwell was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in the Clark County Municipal Court on charges of trafficking in drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs and having weapons while under disability.