Law-enforcement shakeup: Miami-Dade’s jail director, public safety chief transferred

Miami-Dade’s mayor on Friday announced a major shakeup in the ranks of law-enforcement, demoting the head of the jail system, Daniel Junior, while transferring J.D. Patterson, the county’s first “chief public safety officer.”

Among the moves: Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III will be elevated to replace Patterson, in an interim role, while Corrections Deputy Director Cassandra Jones is being named the interim jail director. Filling Ramirez’s shoes, as an interim: Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director George Perez.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also announced several other public safety moves, which all go into effect March 1.

“I have been constantly working to enhance our departments and improve our teams to provide the very best quality of services we can and to further ensure public safety in our communities,” the mayor said in her memo.

Here’s more detail on the moves:

▪ Junior in 2018 became the head of the long-beleaguered jail system, which remains under federal supervision because of issues of shoddy treatment and medical care to inmates. The department, one of the largest in the country, has been hit with a slew of negative headlines in recent weeks — include several inmate suicides in January.

He’s now moving over to become the assistant director of safety and security enforcement at Miami’s Seaport. The mayor’s office said he will bring “important leadership” while the port expands cargo operations and the resumption of cruising activities.

▪ Jones, the corrections department’s deputy who will assume his role, has been a jail employee for over 30 years.

▪ Patterson, who served as the head of the police department between 2013 and 2016, will serve on “special assignment” with the corrections department. The mayor’s memo did not detail what the assignment will entail.

▪ Ramirez, who was named police director in January 2020, will assume Patterson’s role, which was created after Levine Cava assumed office to oversee the law-enforcement and fire-rescue agencies.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III, along with other county officials, provided an update on the search and recovery operation following the Surfside building collapse during a press conference at Miami-Dade Emergency Operations in Doral, Florida, on Monday, July 26, 2021.

▪ His replacement, Perez, currently oversees the police services bureau, which comprises over 2,500 employees. Replacing Perez as deputy will be Stephanie Daniels, who will become the first woman — and the first Black woman — to assume that role. She’d been an “assistant director” for the department.

▪ Also, Rahel Weldeyesus, a mayoral aide, will be assigned to the police department to act as a liasion as the county’s transitions to the new sheriff system of law enforcement. After 2024, voters will soon be tasked with electing a sheriff.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.