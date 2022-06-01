Law enforcement have shot 7 people in the Triangle in 2022. Here’s where the cases stand.

There have been seven shootings by law enforcement officers in the Triangle this year with all but one resulting in deaths.

A State Highway Patrol trooper in Chatham County is the latest law enforcement officer to engage in a shooting. On Memorial Day, a trooper shot and killed 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz after he “presented a pistol” during a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation, the agency said.

It is the second fatal shooting of this kind reported in May. The first was May 7 outside a Raleigh Police station in the southeast part of the city in a chaotic scene.

Then, Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez, 37, was killed in a confrontation with officers after he was seen throwing Molotov cocktails at vehicles in the parking lot. It was the second fatal shooting by Raleigh police officers this year.

The other incidents include both a fatal and a non-fatal shooting by Durham police; one fatal shooting by a Durham County sheriff’s deputy; and another fatal shooting by a Duke campus police officer.

In each case, the agencies have conducted or will conduct internal investigations to determine whether officers violated department policies in the shootings, The News & Observer previously reported.

The officers are placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigations, which also include a review by the State Bureau of Investigation. The SBI sends its report to the respective county’s district attorney for a determination on possible criminal charges.

Here are details about each shooting this year so far and where those investigations stand.

May 30: Mark Anthony Diaz

The fatal encounter between Diaz and Trooper Rodney N. Cook occurred around 4:37 p.m., according to the State Highway Patrol, which didn’t release additional details about the shooting on Monday.

Cook stopped a Ford pickup truck on Harmony Drive near Solo Drive in Siler City for a seatbelt violation, the Highway Patrol said.

“During the course of the traffic stop, the suspect presented a pistol, and the member fired his service weapon, striking the suspect,” the agency said in a news release.

Authorities on the scene began life-saving procedures until emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to be treated. Diaz died from his injuries.

A passenger in the car during the traffic stop fled but later returned. Authorities did not say whether the passenger will face any charges.

Cook, a 16-year Highway Patrol veteran stationed in Chatham County, was not injured in the incident.

SBI and the State Highway Patrol did not respond to questions from The N&O requesting further details on the circumstances of the shooting.

“I do want some answers, because an officer is, even if they have a gun, they are meant to detain a person, not kill,” Moises Diaz, the brother of Mark Anthony Diaz, told ABC11, The N&O’s newsgathering partner.

Moises Diaz said he could not confirm whether his brother drove with a gun in the vehicle but told ABC11 that he believed law enforcement if they said he had a pistol.

Status: Cook will be placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation, which is routine in any trooper-involved shooting. The SBI is also conducting an investigation.

The SHP said that it will seek the release of dash camera footage of the incident. Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Chris Knox said that troopers do not wear body cameras.

May 7: Reuel Rodriguez-Nuñez

Multiple police officers shot and killed 37-year-old Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez on May 7 outside the Raleigh Police Department’s Southeast District police station.

Rodriguez-Núñez was shot after he threw Molotov cocktails at vehicles and officers in the station’s parking lot. He did not follow commands from an officer who repeatedly told him, in reference to throwing the incendiary devices, “do not do it” and “don’t do it, bro.”

One officer spoke to Rodriguez-Núñez without his weapon drawn and asked, “What’s going on, man?” Rodriguez-Núñez continued to advance at officers with the Molotov cocktails, the police report states.

Police gave him multiple commands to take his hands out of his pockets before officers fired at him.

Officers fired a total of 30 rounds, according to a Raleigh Police report released five days after the shooting.

The police report said six minutes elapsed from the first officer arriving on the scene and the fatal shots.

No officers were injured. At least two patrol cars were destroyed.

Each officer had a body camera, and police said they would petition a judge to publicly release the videos, Police Chief Estelle Patterson said at the time.

Status: The SBI is reviewing the shooting.

State law requires law enforcement departments to file a court petition when footage of a police shooting is being sought. Raleigh Police have not provided an update on the status of the video petition request.

Additionally, police said the detective division is conducting a separate investigation into the actions of Rodriguez-Núñez. An administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards is also being conducted.

April 30: Durham indecent exposure

Durham police shot a 49-year-old woman at an apartment complex after officers responded to a report of indecent exposure. When they arrived at the complex on Allagosh Drive around 5:30 p.m., they encountered an armed woman.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released her name. The Durham Police Department did not respond to The N&O’s questions regarding the suspect’s current status.

A recording of a 911 call reveals that police were called after the woman, who wasn’t wearing clothes, was seen throwing furniture off of a balcony toward a parking lot.

A recording of police radio traffic describes a “woman armed with a gun.” Police did not say what kind of weapon she was carrying.

An officer yelled “shots fired, shots fired!” to a police dispatcher during the incident.

Police have not said why the officer shot her or whether anyone was charged during the incident.

Status: Investigator M.P. Strickland was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, police said. The SBI and Police Department are reviewing the case. Durham police said Strickland was wearing a body camera, but added they did not plan to petition the courts for release of the footage.

Jan. 14: Raishawn Jones

A Duke University police officer fatally shot a man who had a gun in the emergency room of Duke University Hospital the night of Jan. 14.

Officers responded to calls from hospital employees saying “a patient took a gun from a cop and he’s shooting,” according to a 911 call.

Raishawn Jones, 38, who was being medically evaluated after being arrested, attacked and injured the officer, according to hospital officials. He fired multiple shots in the emergency room.

A Duke police officer who arrived to help fatally shot Jones.

An autopsy released in May showed Jones was shot three times with one bullet entering his abdomen and damaging his heart.

Jones had been arrested for “erratic driving” while trying to get away from police after crashing into a car in Durham earlier that day and then crashing again.

While Jones was being evaluated, he asked to use the bathroom and had his handcuffs removed, an autopsy report says. He grabbed the officer’s gun and fired multiple shots, according to transcripts of 911 calls requested by The N&O.

Jones had nicotine and at least 0.57 milligrams of Phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP or angel dust, in his body at the time of his death, a toxicology report shows. The illegal drug can cause hallucinations, distort the senses and cause violent behavior.

Both the Durham and Duke officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting, but Durham police said they wouldn’t seek release of the footage, Lt. Randall Packard previously told The N&O.

Status: The case was reviewed by the SBI. It is pending a review and decision by the Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry.

The Duke officer is currently on paid administrative leave, per the Duke University Police Department’s use of force policy, which authorizes officers to use lethal force in certain situations. It requires officers involved in use-of-force incidents involving serious injury or death to be placed on leave with pay until they’re cleared to return to duty.

Jan. 12: Charles Walker Piquet

Durham police officers shot and killed 51-year-old Charles Walker Piquet of Chapel Hill on Jan. 12 when they responded to a reported suicide in progress at a Circle K convenience store on N.C. 54 in Durham.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. after a frantic 911 call by a store clerk who said a man in the store was cutting himself.

The front door was locked when officers arrived. When they forced their way inside, they “observed an assailant violently assaulting the store clerk with a sharp object,” Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said at the time.

One of two officers shot Piquet through the Circle K’s glass doors, The N&O reported. Both officers gave Piquet commands to stop attacking the clerk before they fired additional shots that struck him.

The clerk was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Status: The two officers involved, R.V. Gamboa and B.N. Vasquez, were put on paid administrative leave. Police previously said they would not petition for a release of the body camera footage.

The case was reviewed by the SBI. It is pending a review and decision by Deberry.

Jan 11: Daniel Turcios

Raleigh police shot and killed 43-year-old Daniel Turcios on Jan. 11 after a crash on Interstate 440 that he was involved in with his wife and children.

Five officers responded, and body camera footage released in February depicts a chaotic scene that stemmed from an argument between Turcios, police and other drivers.

Turcios, a Salvadoran immigrant, did not speak in English in the footage.

Officers surrounded Turcios after they saw he had a knife in his hand, which he did not drop despite orders to do so from police and a bystander speaking to him in Spanish.

While Turcios was walking away from officers, police tased him. After he fell to the ground, he swung the knife at officers during their attempt to subdue him. Officer A.A. Smith shot him five times, according to an autopsy.

Family members say Turcios had a limited understanding of English and was disoriented by the crash.

A 911 caller suggested Turcios was drunk at the time of the crash, which Police Chief Estella Patterson later cited at a news conference. But an autopsy report detected no alcohol or drugs in his system, The News & Observer reported.

Status: Two officers were placed on leave, Smith and Sgt. W.B. Tapscott. Tapscott fired the Taser at Turcios as he walked away.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman previously told The N&O that the decision to determine whether to pursue criminal charges in the shooting would be made by the end of May.

Freeman said on May 26 that she would meet with Turcios’ family before a statement on the decision is made.

Jan. 4: Stephanie Wilson

In the first local law enforcement shooting of 2022, a Durham County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a woman outside her home Jan. 4 in Bahama, an unincorporated community in northern Durham County.

Authorities said Stephanie Wilson, 28, would not drop a shotgun after multiple requests to do so.

Wilson reportedly rented part of the residence. A 911 call revealed officers were responding to a caller at the home claiming someone was trying to break in, according to a recording and transcript released by the Sheriff’s Office. The caller’s identity was not released.

Deputies were not wearing body cameras because of a delay in implementing them, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Status: One deputy is on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation.

The case was reviewed by the SBI and is currently pending a review and decision by Deberry, according to an SBI spokeswoman.