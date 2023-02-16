Law enforcement in standoff with suspect in south Lubbock home

Law enforcement officials on Thursday released additional details about what led up to an arrest after an hourslong SWAT standoff in a south-central Lubbock neighborhood earlier in the week.

Lubbock's sheriff's department and SWAT detain a suspect on 61st Street and Avenue R, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ryan Salazar, who officials described as a wanted fugitive gang member, at a house near 61st Street and Avenue Q just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Salazar was sought on multiple outstanding warrants.

Officials said investigators surveilling Salazar attempted to take him into custody after he left the house walking toward a vehicle, but Salazar ran back into the house and shut the door.

The LCSO SWAT team, K-9 division and negotiators were dispatched to the scene. Negotiators were unsuccessful in contacting Salazar. The SWAT team then entered the home and located Salazar, who was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

By late Thursday, Salazar remained in custody on a third-degree-felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, state-jail-felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft. Salazar will also face a charge of resisting arrest or detention stemming from the incident.

