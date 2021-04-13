Law enforcement still investigating incident at now-closed wing of Idaho prison

Authorities are still investigating a disturbance that took place at an Idaho prison over the weekend.

The H Block, Tier One housing unit of the Idaho State Correctional Center remained closed Tuesday as the Ada County Sheriff’s Office continued an investigation, according to a news release Monday evening from the Idaho Department of Correction. Four people were taken to a Boise hospital after the incident, and a fifth was evaluated at a hospital Monday. No staff members were injured.

IDOC says the incident began at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after an assault in H Block.

“Residents on the tier began destroying property and ignited a fire in a trash can,” according to the IDOC release.

Officials say in the release that the tier was evacuated, along with two adjacent tiers that each have 96 beds. The Correctional Emergency Response Team, which is the prison’s version of a SWAT team, was later activated.

Officials said in the release that order was restored by Saturday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the prison while correction staff cleared the unit.

Those living in H Block, Tier One were relocated to other facilities in the prison complex south of Boise. IDOC said in the release that those individuals “will be given opportunities to contact their families soon.” Those living in the adjacent two tiers returned to their living areas later that night.