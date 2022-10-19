Law enforcement stresses gun safety after Olmsted County man shoots self in leg

Oct. 19—SALEM TOWNSHIP — Familiarity with a firearm and knowing if it's loaded or not are important things anyone handling a firearm should know, said Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

These comments came after it was reported to the Sheriff's Office that a 70-year-old man shot himself in the leg with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that he was trying to clean the night of Oct. 17, 2022.

"I'm guessing that he had removed the clip from the gun but probably forgot or wasn't aware that one was in the chamber," Schueller said. "Never point a gun anywhere that you don't feel safe a bullet can fly through."

The Rochester Police Department also has free cable-style gun locks available through a partnership with Project

ChildSafe

to distribute firearm safety kits. Each kit includes a locking device and a safety brochure.

To get a kit, people can stop by Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at either RPD's North Station at 40001 West River Parkway Northwest or the Law enforcement Center on 101 Fourth Street Southeast.

According to Schueller:

Once a Sheriff's deputy arrived at the residence on the 5000 block of 80th Avenue Southeast, he saw the man sitting in a chair and applying pressure to the wound. The deputy could see the man's pants were soaked with blood and that blood had begun pooling under the man.

Finding an entry and exit wound, the deputy applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. About five minutes later Byron First Responders and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and took the patient to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The man told the deputy that he thought the gun was unloaded and was going to clean it. When he pulled the slide back, the gun went off and he called 911 immediately.