Law enforcement supervisors graduate from Florida Leadership Academy. Here's the list.

CRESTVIEW — The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute has announced the graduation of 34 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 50.

These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 21 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.

The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.

The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

Class 50 graduates are listed below.

Byron C. Rawles, Crestview Police Department

Christopher M. Shuman and E. Jared Turner, Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Ashley N. Griffin, Katelin Lee Hallford and William Hallford, Escambia County Corrections

Merle Douglas Burkhart, Peter Kamau and Chase Horne, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony J. Kelly, Sterling Eslinger and Branden J. Findley, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Justin Castro, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Tolson, Bradenton Police Department

Jason A. Velazquez, Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Cardinal, Edgewood Police Department

Mac MacCargar and Cody N. Ray, Florida Department of Corrections

Katherine Gomez, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

Jarrod T. Molnar, Mattison Prowant and Michael J. Guy, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Jason Moore, Florida Highway Patrol

Shawnesci Skye Barber, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Luke Blackburn, Roy Hay and Douglas Watts, Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Alex D. JuDon, Miami Gardens Police Department

Danielle Rubio, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Sanderson Davis, Polk County Sheriff’s Office

William Noonan, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Todd Boger and Christopher Collins, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

Scott T. Angulo, Tallahassee Police Department

