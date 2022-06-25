UPDATE: Law enforcement takes robbery suspect into custody in Lyle

Jun. 24—Suspect, Adrick Mims, matches description of suspect in Cheer's Liquor robbery

A man wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday in Austin and matching the description of a suspect from another robbery earlier in the week has been taken into custody in Lyle.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, the adult male, later identified as Adrick Mims, 27, of Rochester, was discovered hiding in some bushes a little before 6:30 p.m. Friday night and was arrested for armed robbery and fleeing police. Official charges by the Mower County District Attorney will come at a later date.

Law enforcement from the Austin Police Department, Mower County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell County Sheriff's Office in Iowa, Lyle Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol responded and set up a perimeter in the area of Second Street and Nelson Avenue in Lyle, around two houses that Mims was thought to possibly have run into.

However the Mower County SIRT team eventually cleared the two homes and so authorities expanded the search.

"We found him in bushes around a house diagonal from those [two houses] in the area the perimeter was around," Sandvik said. "We cleared the houses and began canvassing the area."

According to a press release issued by APD's Chief David McKichan Friday night, the incident began at around 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon when an off duty police officer, driving by the Ankeny Mini Mart located in the 900 block of 12th Street SW, observed a dark sedan behind a neighboring business.

The vehicle fit the description of one tied to a robbery on June 19 at Cheers Liquor. The suspect, Mims, also matched the description of the suspect in the case.

As the off-duty officer made the call to dispatch, the station attendant, who had been the victim of a robbery at knife point, was also calling in the crime.

The first squad on the scene attempted to stop the sedan as it was leaving the scene, but the vehicle kept going and fled police at an extremely high rate of speed.

Story continues

The pursuit was terminated as it went through a residential district, but all other APD units continued to monitor and search for the vehicle, which was located again on Fourth Street NW at Interstate 90.

Officers again attempted to stop the vehicle as it approached interstate 90 heading east. Two squads continued the pursuit from I-90 to Highway 218 south toward Lyle.

Mims passed Lyle Police Chief Tom Herrick as he headed into Lyle and abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot, after which law enforcement established the perimeter.

Alerts and social media postings went out for residents of Lyle to stay inside and keep an eye out for a black male with a beard.

While Mims matched the June 19 Cheer's robbery, it was undetermined whether he was connected to a third robbery, which took place at Reeds Fourth Avenue Convenience Store on June 12.

In his release, McKichan also indicated that Mims had existing warrants out for his arrest.

The suspect has been transported to Mower County Jail.