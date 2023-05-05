New law-enforcement task force formed in Mansfield to investigate recent homicides

A new Mansfield Homicide Task Force has been formed to try to find the suspects in four recent, open homicide cases in the city and bring closure to the families, Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said during a press conference Friday in Mansfield City Council Chambers.

The chief said he has been inundated with calls from citizens asking what they can do to help the police, and vowed that no stone will be left unturned in efforts to solve the recent homicides.

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch addresses the media Friday morning about recent homicides.

Porch said eight additional members of law enforcement, including five MPD officers will be assigned to work with Mansfield police detectives on the task force with three others from Ontario Police Department, the Shelby Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Office. An assistant prosecutor from the Richland County Prosecutor's Office also will aid the task force in the homicide investigations.

"As the chief of police I want to make sure that all four of these open, active investigations are being investigated equally and following each and every tip and lead the division receives," he said. "Yes it is a rare occurance that we have four homicides, three in a relatively short period of time."

He said he is 100% confident people have witnessed the homicides, which he called "targeted attacks," but no one is coming forward to aid police in the investigations.

Tip line: Police need public's help

The tip line phone number is 419-522-7463. Callers can report a tip and remain anonymous.

Two of the four unsolved homicides are possibly related, said Porch, who did not provide details due to the open investigations. "These are theories that have to be solved and proven from the investigative process. The other two appear to be unrelated. Now that scenario could change as detectives uncover more information from witnesses."

Porch said there are theories that the killings are drug related, and that someone was disrespected.

Story continues

Mansfield police Lt. Robert Skropits said in response to media questions about who is doing the shootings that he can't be specific as to whether it's local people or people from out of town who are coming here and shooting people.

"The answer to that question is a lot of people move about. So are they originally from here? Do they live somewhere else? Are they traveling back and forth? Yes, yes and yes," Skropits said.

"They all have ties here," Skropits said, saying it is beyond frustrating not getting help from witnesses. He said someone has got to help detectives out, ... We can do as much as we can do. When it comes down to it, a finger has to be pointed and say, 'Yes, I saw that person kill that person."

Lieutenant Robert Skropits speaks about the need for witnesses to help solve recent homicides.

He said four families are grieving and have no resolution, no completeness on the death in their family as to what happened.

"I can't imagine being a family member and knowing that I think somebody out there could help solve that crime," he said.

"We know there are people out there who have seen these homicides happen. Nobody sees nothing. Nobody hears nothing. We can't force them to talk, whether they're scared or whether they're not. If we get these people behind bars there's nothing to be afraid of," Skropits said.

Porch said nobody deserves being killed, whether or not they are involved in the drug trade, and asked that anyone with information to step forward.

Community involvement is necessary to aid the police in these types of investigations, he said. Investigators are aware of conversations on social media.

"We used to have a stronger presence of neighborhood watch in the city of Mansfield so those folks have always been the eyes and ears of the police department and have aided us in different parts of our investigations, and we are at the most serious level when we are talking about homicide investigations," Porch said.

He said when folks report drug activity he can't say enough about how important those tips become.

"I can't emphasize those tips remain the key to unlock the door," Porch said.

5 homicides in Mansfield in 2023

The city has seen five homicides through early May this year, while in 2022 there five homicides for the entire year.

The homicide cases so far this year are:

Nayshawn Lovett, 16, of Mansfield was shot and killed Jan. 3 at the Quality Inn & Suites on 500 N. Trimble Road. The Mansfield police said 31-year-old Monteles Holland was arrested in connection to the boy's murder.

Devonte Jacocks, 26, of Mansfield, was shot and killed March 2 inside the M&S Drive Thru on Springmill St.

Khiren Willis, 22, was shot and killed in the 500 block of West Fourth St. on May 2.

Darrin "Turtle" Marsh, 35, of Columbus, was fatally shot Sunday on Dunbilt Court.

Malcolm Mason, 32, of Mansfield, was fatally shot outside Harwood Apartments Wednesday night.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police form Homicide Task Force, add law enforcement to help