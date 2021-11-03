Law enforcement traffic initiative to focus on Dayton, Jefferson Twp. Saturday

Nov. 3—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office will be focusing on the Third Street corridor in Dayton and Jefferson Twp. as part of a traffic initiative on Saturday.

Troopers, deputies and offices are focusing on crash-causing behaviors, including reckless driving, impaired driving, failing to yield, and speeding. Law enforcement officers will also be looking for seat belt violations.

The initiative is schedule from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday on West and East Third streets, James H. McGee Boulevard, Hoover Avenue, North Gettysburg Avenue, Germantown Street and connecting streets.

Over the last five years, 34 fatal crashes have taken place in this area, according to OSHP.

The law enforcement agencies also had a traffic initiative on Friday and Saturday in Dayton and parts of Harrison Twp., Huber Heights and Riverside.

Together, the sheriff's office, Dayton police and OSHP made 82 total stops, and arrested six people for OVI, according to OSHP.

About the Author

Kristen Spicker