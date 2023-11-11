Law enforcement using advanced technology to retest evidence in Terry Brick’s murder case

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ahead of the seventh anniversary of Terry Brisk’s unsolved murder, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office announced it's using new technology to retest evidence in the case.

Authorities say Brisk was found fatally shot with his own rifle on his family’s property near Little Falls, Minnesota, on Nov. 7, 2016. The weapon was missing when Brisk's body was found, but it was later located.

Deputies believe Brisk was killed following some type of interaction. Despite the work of investigators, no arrests have been made.

However, the sheriff’s office announced earlier this week it’s retesting evidence thanks to new and advanced technology.

"Our office, along with the BCA, are able to use new and advanced technology to perform more extensive testing on evidence that was previously collected," the press release read. "This case will not become cold. We will continue to use all of our resources until this case is solved."

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information or a tip about the case can contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers here.