Law enforcement warn against making false threats to schools, 2 Montwood students arrested

Law enforcement officials are warning students against making false threats to schools in the wake of the arrests of two Montwood High School students.

The two separate incidents at the East El Paso high school involved a 15-year-old girl making a bomb threat Oct. 27 and a 16-year-old boy posting a photo of himself with a rifle online Oct. 30, Socorro Independent School District officials said.

Both students, whose names were not released, are facing criminal charges.

SISD Police Chief George Johnson and El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks held a news conference Monday, Nov. 6, to discuss the two arrests, the increase in the number of false threats made by students against schools and the serious punishments students can face.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks and Socorro Independent School District Police Chief George Johnson held a news conference Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at the SISD District Service Center to discuss the increase in threats made by students against schools.

"The reason why we're holding this press conference is just to let our community know that the Socorro Independent School District Police Department is working diligently to take care of all these threats that are going on in our schools," Johnson said. "We're not taking threats to schools lightly. We're enforcing them to the best of our ability and cooperating with the state, local and federal law enforcement agencies, along with the district and county attorneys."

The punishments students can face depend on several factors, including the severity of the crime, any injuries or deaths caused by the hoax and whether the case is charged in federal or state court, or both. Juveniles will be charged by the El Paso County Attorney's Office, while offenders 17 years old or older will be prosecuted by the El Paso District Attorney's Office.

"On behalf of the (El Paso) County Attorney's Office, as well as the (El Paso) District Attorney's office, I want to emphasize that false bomb threats are taken very seriously and you will be prosecuted," Hicks said. "In fact, one of the criteria of the prosecution is that it is a false threat. You were joking about it (or) you weren't serious about the threat that is one of the elements of the crime that makes it prosecutable."

More: School threats are no joke: El Paso law enforcement officials warn of serious consequences

More: Clint High School informs parents day after threat, homecoming parade

More: Montwood High School evacuated, classes canceled after threat

Social media posts have played a significant role in the increase of threats made against schools, Hicks and Johnson said.

"I'm going to make it very clear that our schools have got to be protected places," Hicks said. "Our schools have got to be safe places for our children. And if they are not, let me assure you that all the resources of our law enforcement, our federal law enforcement, the FBI, our school district police department, and your prosecutorial entities are going to come after you.

"If you're just making a joke because you didn't want to take that test, or you just wanted some notoriety on social media, it's going to come back against you. Do not do it. The consequences are grave."

The number of false threats made to Socorro Independent School District schools were not available. However, Johnson said the number of false threats has continued to increase not just in El Paso but across the country.

"It's not just El Paso by itself. It is a national problem that we've been seeing across the board," Johnson said. "We're no different from any other city or any other state within the United States."

The El Paso Times has reported on more than 10 incidents throughout El Paso school districts in 2023 involving threats made to schools or weapons found on campus.

According to the FBI, there were nearly 6,000 school threats across the nation in 2022, which was a 60% increase from 2021.

"Every action that they (students) do, either good or bad, has its consequences," Johnson said. "You have good consequences or bad consequences. The problem is that with these threats that come along it not only causes a disruption within the school, it causes an economic strain on the school district, too. And it also places students in fear for their lives. So we (law enforcement) have to just make sure that everybody knows that we are here to protect them and to serve the public as best we can."

More: No weapon, no threat. Eastlake High School cleared after lockdown

More: Montwood High School students released early due to bomb threat

More: Person arrested by EPISD police after weapon found in backpack at Chapin High School

Parents are urged to play a large role in their children's lives, including staying on top of what they post on social media.

"One of the things that we did earlier this year was we started a truancy program among all of the school districts and the purpose of that was to make sure that our parents are involved with our students who are dropping out of schools, to get the parents back involved, to keep the parents involved with the students," Hicks said. "The parents have got to be paying attention to what their students are doing.

"I can't imagine as a parent myself how horrible it would be that the first time you find out that your student has posted a bomb threat is when the FBI comes and knocks on your door ... You've got to be paying closer attention to what your students are doing, what your children are doing."

Parents also can be charged with a crime in connection with a school threat if the student brings a gun to campus, Hicks said.

"Our office is involved because there's a potential that the parents involved had made that firearm available to the juvenile," Hicks said. "If you negligently make a firearm available to a juvenile and then that juvenile does something with that firearm that causes harm, then there's a potential that the parents or the adult who makes that firearm available to the child can be charged in the adult system."

Montwood High School students arrested in two separate false threat incidents

The first incident happened Sept. 27 when school district police received a report of a bomb threat made to Montwood High School, authorities said.

El Paso Police Department's K9 units responded and cleared the campus, officials said. No bombs were found on the campus.

Socorro Independent School District officials were forced to cancel classes for the day because of the time it took for officers to do a thorough search of the campus, officials said.

More: Horizon Middle student arrested, accused of making school shooting threats on Instagram

More: Fake threat sparks lockout at Coronado High School in West El Paso, EPISD says

More: Social media video led to lockdown at Pebble Hills High School; no threats found on campus

An investigation led to officers identifying the 15-year-old girl as a suspect. The girl was taken into custody Oct. 30 for making a false threat to the campus.

The second incident happened Oct. 27 when SISD police officers received a report of a threat posted online. The threat included a photo of the 16-year-old boy holding a rifle, officials said.

Officers investigated the case and took the 16-year-old boy into custody at his home, officials said.

No further information was released on the two cases since the suspects are minors.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Law enforcement warn students against making false threats to schools