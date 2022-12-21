Law enforcement warn of scammer posing as IRS agent in North Georgia

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a woman was believed to be impersonating a field agent for the IRS.

The victim told police that on Tuesday afternoon, a person came to his home and identified herself as an IRS field agent.

Authorities said the woman flashed a badge and gave a business card that had a non-working phone number and a fake address.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman told the resident she was there to serve him with a lien for payroll taxes. The resident said the woman even had a laptop with her in an attempt to get more information.

Officials said the resident told her to leave when he realized that it was a scam.

Barrow County deputies said the scammer was described as an African American woman who appears to be in her early 30s. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and has short black hair. She was seen driving a blue Kia Stinger.

The department said the woman is not with the IRS. If anyone has approached your home or business in this manner, you are urged to contact 911 immediately.

Click here to find out how to report IRS scams, and learn how to identify and protect yourself from tax scams.

