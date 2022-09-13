Law enforcement warns students that fake threats to schools have real consequences

There have been a concerning number of threats that have recently been made against Central Florida schools.

In the last few days two local high schools have been disrupted by teenagers reporting false threats.

Law enforcement wants teens to understand that this is no joke.

These fake threats have to be taken seriously and have real consequences.

A 14-year-old is facing a felony charge this week after he was accused of making a social media threat against students at Lyman High School.

Investigators say it was a hoax, meant to disrupt school activity.

A similar situation happened last week in Daytona Beach.

Police said a cruel prank about a gun on campus sparked chaos at Mainland High School.

Officers said the students who coordinated the plan could be expelled.

There’s still the possibility of criminal charges too.

Law enforcement officials across Florida say social media is driving this behavior.

Making a false report about a firearm used in a violent manner is a second-degree felony under Florida law.

