Law enforcement: New Year's "fairly quiet" this year

Jan. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand County Sheriff's Department and Traverse City Police Department officials agreed that this New Year's Eve was "fairly quiet."

The county sheriff's office reported 35 incidents and city police reported 16 incidents between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 a.m. on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day.

Of those, nine were property inspections, six assists to another law enforcement agency, four drunk or drug-related driving incidents, four assaults, four miscellaneous traffic incidents, two instances of obstructing justice, two ordinance violations, two suspicious situations and two misplaced and/or found items.

Likewise, the city reported three K9/general assists to other agencies, two assaults, two ordinance violations, two suspicious situations, two crashes that didn't involve injuries, one instance of disorderly conduct, one miscellaneous traffic incident, one property inspection, one hang up and one false alarm.

Traverse City Police Department Sgt. Matt Richmond said he felt the CherryT Ball Drop went off without a hitch and only a few of the incidents city police saw this year were downtown, with none specific to the ball drop.

Richmond said police were also more staffed this year than last year, when the CherryT Ball Drop was virtual.

Richmond said police did find an intoxicated man in a bus shelter on the 700 Block of Front Street. There was also an arrest that was off of a warrant from Indiana from an Oct. 22 incident after an assault was reported on Garland Street.

"It was not as busy as we experienced in years past," Jason Torrey, 9-1-1 director, said. "Sometimes, things just happen like that. I'll call it an anomaly for now. I don't know why."

He said 9-1-1 call volumes increased since last year but are not completely back to what they were in previous years.

City incident numbers (16) were fewer compared to New Year's in 2019 when there were 20 incidents; and, in 2020, when there were 18.

Richmond said the fact that there were no drunk or drug related driving incidents on city police logs for the past three years could possibly be due to people safely getting rides home.

"In today's day and age, there are many ways to get people home safely after having drinks downtown," he said.

County-wide incidents (35) neared pre-pandemic levels of 37 calls, up from 27 last year.

Increases appeared in property inspections and assaults, stayed the same on drunk or drug-related driving and decreased in crashes that didn't involve injuries, as seven were reported in 2019-20 and three were reported in 2020-21.

Sometimes events can be uneventful as far as criminal activities go, Richmond said.

"We have people that like to come down and have fun and respect our community and respect our downtown and respect the things we have to offer in Traverse City," Richmond said.

