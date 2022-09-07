Law enforcers update on condition of victims of ammo exhibition explosion in Chernihiv

On September 3, an explosion occurred at an exhibition of weapons and ammunition in Chernihiv

Read also: SBU identifies three collaborators in Luhansk Oblast

"Two children are in hospital treatment,” she said.

“One of the boys is in a very serious condition, he is in intensive care. Six children were examined by doctors and sent home under the supervision of their parents.”

According to her, seven adults also sought medical help.

Read also: SBU probing into possible destruction of classified documents by SBI officials in first days of full-scale war

"One is undergoing inpatient treatment, the doctors have also discharged the others, and they are under the supervision of a family doctor," Sapyan stated.

The explosion occurred in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv during an exhibition of weapons and ammunition on Sept. 3. Regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported that 15 people were injured as a result of the detonation of a grenade launcher: eight children and seven adults.

Read also: Over 2,000 private, 800 high-rise buildings damaged by Russian attacks on Chernihiv

The SBI rep added that two servicemembers, suspected of criminal negligence in connection with the blast, are cooperating with the investigation.

One of the servicemembers is believed to have allowed a child to pick up a loaded anti-tank grenade launcher (RPG-26) and pull the trigger during a weapons demonstration. His commanding officer has also been charged, as he was the one who ordered the weapon to be brought to the exhibition for demonstration.

The SBI has charged them with violating the rules of handling weapons, which caused bodily harm to several persons (Part 2 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The two men face up to 10 years in prison.

Help NV continue reporting on the Russian invasion



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine