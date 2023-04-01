Law enforcers detain 'Russian world', Putin adherent in Odesa

The border guards exposed the collaborator

The detainee created a propaganda channel on his page on the banned-in-Ukraine Russian Odnoklassniki social network page to praise the policies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, calling on Russian troops to seize not only Ukraine but also to spread the ideology of the "Russian world" throughout Europe.

"He openly stated: 'Odesa is Russia’ and called Ukrainians ‘radicals' and 'ardent nationalists'," the statement said.

The traitor's place of residence was searched. He was found to have devices to help spread his propaganda, as well as a carbine, pistols, sabers, a knife, and ammunition.

The man is currently in custody.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code (collaboration). If convicted, he will be banned from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for 10 to 15 years.

He was also charged under Art. 263 of the Criminal Code (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives). If convicted, he faces a jail term of three to seven years.

