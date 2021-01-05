Law firm ‘concerned’ over partner’s participation in Trump’s infamous Georgia call
Conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell has come under fire since her participation in Donald Trump’s infamous leaked call to Georgia election officials and her role is being investigated by her law firm, according to reports.
Prominent law firm Foley & Lardner, where Ms Mitchell is serving as a partner, said in a statement on Monday that they are “concerned” by her participation in 2 January conference call and are “working to understand her involvement more thoroughly.”
The law firm, which has over 1,000 lawyers and offices in nearly all the major cities in the US, distanced itself from Ms Mitchell following her level of involvement in Mr Trump’s leaked call.
Foley & Lardner said the firm is “not representing any parties seeking to contest the results of the presidential election.”
“In November, the firm made a policy decision not to take on any representation of any party in connection with matters related to the presidential election results,” the firm said in a statement.
Late Sunday night, Mr Trump’s hour-long call was leaked by Washington Post in which president pressured Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
The call triggered a political debate with several legal experts pointing out that it was in violation of federal law by interfering in the election result and asking the federal official to work in his favour.
"You have data and records that we don’t have access to, and you keep telling us and making public statements that you’ve investigated this and, you know, nothing to see here," Ms Mitchell said, according to the call’s transcript. "But we don't know about that. All we know is what you tell us."
The attorney has not answered to the requests of comment as of now but she previously gave a statement defending the statement.
According to media reports, Ms Mitchell has been actively advising Mr Trump for weeks over the election matters. Last week, she signed a letter urging Senate to investigate the election results.
She has represented several right-wing and Republican groups, including the American Legislative Exchange Council for strategising challenges election result after Mr Trump lost in key states.
“Everyone wants Trump to win,” she had said in October at a conservative election conference in capacity of a featured speaker.
