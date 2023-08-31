Law firm that has worked with Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Ye to represent wrongfully arrested WI couple

Team ROC has hired attorney Alex Spiro to represent Jermelle English Jr. and his family. They’re seeking a dismissal of all charges.

A Wisconsin man who was mistakenly arrested has retained the services of a renowned legal team: Jay-Z’s Team ROC group.

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, confronted a Black couple and their 1-year-old child while they dined inside an Applebee’s restaurant on July 20. A viral video shows a man holding the baby before police forcefully take the child out of his arms. The video shows police pushing the man to the ground, while one officer held his hands beyond his back and another punched him.

Police later found the suspects hiding in the restaurant’s restroom. Cops still arrested English and his partner, identified by the Kenosha News as Shayna Boyd, in connection with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and obstruction.

“The reckless arrest of Jermelle English Jr. and the careless endangerment of his infant child by the Kenosha Police Department is an absolute travesty,” Team ROC managing director Dania Diaz told TMZ Hip Hop.

Jermelle English Jr. and Shanya Boyd were arrested in a Kenosha, Wisconsin, Applebee’s in July after police officers mistook them for suspects in a hit-and-run. Prosecutors subsequently charged a 17-year-old with felony hit-and-run, not Boyd or English. (Photo by Paul Weaver/Getty Images)

Team ROC has hired attorney Alex Spiro to represent the English family. They’re seeking to have all charges dismissed.

A rep for the firm confirmed the representation to theGrio but declined to provide comment beyond that.

Employees at Applebee’s captured the entire violent exchange on camera. The confrontation sparked several neighborhood protests, especially after it was revealed police had arrested an innocent man.

Police later found the real hit-and-run suspects hiding in the restaurant’s restroom.

Diaz said, “The team ROC team is here to support Jermelle and his family through this traumatic experience, demand justice and hold the Kenosha police officers accountable,” according to TMZ.

Leo Viola of the Kenosha Police Department said the division is still conducting an internal investigation and intends to be very open with the public once it is through. He asserted that the department began its investigation without any outside pressure.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Law firm that has worked with Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Ye to represent wrongfully arrested WI couple appeared first on TheGrio.