Law firms to host meetings for Willamette Valley wineries impacted by 2020 Labor Day wildfires

Law firms representing three Willamette Valley wineries in lawsuits against PacifiCorp related to impacts from the 2020 wildfires will hold public meetings in McMinnville in January and February to inform other wineries about how to submit claims for recovery.

The wineries have filed lawsuits against PacifiCorp alleging its equipment caused several wildfires over Labor Day in 2020 that were a substantial factor in damaging grapes and wine and impacting sales. Willamette Valley Vineyards is seeking $8.1 million in damages, Elk Cove is asking for $7.5 million and Brigadoon Winery is seeking $300,000, according to court documents.

“I'd like to see PacifiCo stand up and admit what they did and be held accountable for it," Willamette Valley Vineyards CEO Jim Bernau previously told the Statesman Journal.

A study by Oregon State University researchers published in April 2023 explained how wildfire smoke affects vineyards. Using smoke-tainted grapes to make wine can affect the aroma and flavor. The process to remove the smoke is expensive and doesn’t always work.

A jury in June found PacifiCorp owes around $90 million in damages to 17 named plaintiffs part of a lawsuit against the utility after finding PacifiCorp's power lines, actions and vegetation management caused or made worse the four fires Labor Day night of 2020. It also found PacifiCorp could owe money to all owners of the 2,500 properties damaged in the Santiam, Echo Mountain, 242 and South Obenchain fires. PacifiCorp, owned by multinational corporation Berkshire Hathaway, said it plans to pursue appeals.

In December, PacifiCorp agreed to a $250 million settlement with 10 timber companies to resolve a lawsuit they brought against the utility related to the Archie Creek Complex Fire in southern Oregon, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. The utility also agreed to pay out $299 million to settle a lawsuit from southern Oregon residents who lost homes and property in the same fire.

“Just as we were proud to work together with our clients in Douglas County and PacifiCorp to achieve amicable resolution of those claims, we look forward to working with PacifiCorp to achieve the best interests of all Oregonians impacted by wildfire damage, including the wineries and vineyards of the Willamette Valley," Dustin Dow, an attorney from BakerHostetler, one of the firms representing the wineries, said. "PacifiCorp has shown an interest and a willingness to do the right thing, which we commend.”

Dow said BakerHostetler and firms Watts Guerra and Arnold Gallagher are holding the town halls so wineries can learn more about the lawsuits and join if they wish.

The meetings will be at noon on Jan. 23 and Feb. 28 at the Atticus Hotel, 375 NE Ford St. in McMinnville.

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Meetings set for Oregon wineries impacted by 2020 wildfires