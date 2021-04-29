Law firms representing Purdue Pharma to pay U.S. $1 million: U.S. Justice Dept

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Law firms representing opioid maker Perdue Pharma in the company's bankruptcy will relinquish $1 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice's trustee program, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlement must still be approved the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the department said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

