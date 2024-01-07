New law makes it easier for Oregon cities to use mobile and fixed radar to catch speeders

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The new year is bringing good news for Oregon cities who want to install both mobile photo radar or fixed photo speed radar along their streets to help reduce the number of lead-footed motorists.

On Jan. 1, HB 2095 went into effect, allowing any of the state’s 241 cities to use either method and ticket violators when allowed. It’s hoped that the bill, championed by the League of Oregon Cities, will allow municipalities to place those photo radar devices along busy intersections or those that show high crash statistics.

However, there is a small glitch that needs to be addressed soon involving the removal of language in the bill that says an officer must be present at those fixed camera sites, a requirement that was never intended to be left inside the legislation.

Regarding the more prevalent mobile photo radar — those units contained in police vans or on trailers that display motorists’ speeds — they were previously permitted in only 10 cities. Before Jan. 1, those included Albany, Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Gladstone, Medford, Milwaukie, Oregon City, Portland and Tigard.

But the bill’s passage also addresses the rarer fixed photo radar sites located separately from roadway intersections. To date, only Portland has permission to use such speed radar cameras, which are set along roadways at eight locations throughout the city, according to Jim McCauley, the legislative director for the League of Oregon Cities.

