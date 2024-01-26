New law makes ‘life just a little bit easier for renters,’ Kansas City mayor says

Cheers rang out from the crowded gallery on the 26th floor of City Hall Thursday as the Kansas City Council passed an ordinance that provides new anti-discrimination safeguards for the half of the city’s population that live in rental housing.

Opposed by landlord groups and supported by social justice activists, the ordinance, which takes effect Aug. 1, will require that landlords rent to people who wish to pay the bulk of their rent with federal housing assistance vouchers.

The law also prohibits landlords from discriminating on the basis of a person’s source of income, such as gig work, or deny housing based solely on a person’s credit score or criminal history. Violent or sexual offenses would be an exception, which was among a list of amendments to the original ordinance introduced nearly two months ago.

Most of those who applauded and whooped when the ordinance passed 10-3 were in the yellow T-shirts worn by member of the citywide renter’s union KC Tenants. The group wrote the original version of ordinance last fall with the help of sponsor Mayor Quinton Lucas and his staff.

The group also worked with council members to to tweak the ordinance after the council held it in December so that the language could be tempered to reflect the concerns of property owners and members of the council who felt some parts were too strict.

Many landlords still aren’t happy with what was passed. In written testimony, they said they should have a right to refuse to participate in the voluntary federal Section 8 voucher program, which they argue has too much red tape.

“Making it mandatory that I accept vouchers is wrong,” wrote one of them. “I could possibly have the property rented (and) occupied prior to the voucher (word missing) completes their inspections paperwork and leases losing a couple months of rent.”

And they said the government had no business requiring that they rent to people who don’t have a regular source of income that they question may not be sufficient for them to regularly pay the rent on time, or to those who have a history of evictions.

A series of compromises negotiated by council members privately address some but not all of those issues. Acceptance of vouchers remains mandatory, for instance.

Passage of the ordinance adds Kansas City to a long list of cities nationwide that have adopted source of income anti-discrimination laws.

“The effort is to make life just a little bit easier for renters in our city,” Lucas said. ”This allows for the ban of source-of-income discrimination in Kansas City. That means how you lawfully earn your income or receive income isn’t in some way an impediment to your ability to find rentals.”

Supporters says the protections are matter of social justice and civil rights because many of those who would benefit are disproportionately people of color, women and people with disabilities.

Changes made

But in recognition of concerns raised by landlords and their supporters on the council, the final ordinance relaxed some of the restrictions, eased up on the proposed enforcement measures and will provide incentives for landlords to participate in the voucher program, which many smaller landlords resist because of the red tape involved.

The ordinance incorporates a suggestion by 1st District Councilman Nathan Willett that the city adopt a $1 million pilot program similar to one in Johnson County that would encourage landlords to take federal vouchers.

The details have not been worked out yet, a Lucas staffer said.

Other changes to the original ordinance, according to Mayor Pro-tem Ryana Parks-Shaw:

It would create a landlord liaison position in the city’s housing department and “clarifies that landlords can deny rental applications based on individualized factors about criminal convictions, credit score, evictions, alleged damages, rent to income ratio, etc.”

Rather than forbidding landlords from from refusing to rent to people based on their history of evictions, recent convictions would weigh heavier.

“Older evictions and alleged damages may be considered holistically,” she said.

Enforcement of the ordinance, where violations can be subject to fines up to $1,000, has also been eased under the amended ordinance.

”It prevents publication of landlord names, if landlords were the subject of disciplinary action or conciliation agreements,” Parks-Shaw said.

And contrary to the original language, the one passed denies the city’s civil rights division the power to conduct systemic audits to see if the landlords are complying with the rules.

They could only be directed at past violators.

“My colleagues and I worked tirelessly to establish what we feel is a fair piece of legislation that will help us to to prohibit discrimination with the source of income, as well as increasing housing accessibility,” Parks-Shaw said.

Willett and two other other council members from north of the Missouri River, Wes Rogers and Kevin O’Neill, voted against the measure.

Willett said he was glad to see the changes, but thinks the ordinance still went too far. But he and other council member sang praises for the collaborative process that produced the compromise.

“Nobody’s happy, so I think we’ve done a very good job,” Melissa Patterson-Hazley said.