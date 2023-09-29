Law officer wounded, suspect dead in Irmo-area fugitive hunt

At least one South Carolina law officer was shot and a suspect has died in a Friday morning incident at a motel outside Columbia near the intersection of Interstate 26 and Broad River Road extended, a law enforcement source said.

The incident involved a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force team that had local officers on it.

Injuries to any law officer were not expected to be life-threatening, the source said.

The suspect died after jumping out of a window and apparently turning his gun on himself, the source said.

The incident happened when a U.S. Marshals Service task force team arrived at the hotel to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was said to be wanted in Georgia.

More details were not yet available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.