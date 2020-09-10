The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired OneSpan Inc. ("OneSpan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OSPN) securities between May 9, 2018 and August 11, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). OneSpan investors have until October 19, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 4, 2020, OneSpan announced that it had identified errors relate to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses. As a result, the Company estimated that it had overstated revenue by $2 to $2.5 million between first quarter 2018 and first quarter 2020.

Then, on August 11, 2020, OneSpan disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2020. According to the Company, revenue had been overstated by $2.2 million from the first quarter in the year ended December 31, 2018 to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. OneSpan also withdrew its fiscal 2020 guidance.

On this news, the Company's shares fell $12.36, or nearly 40%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020; (3) that as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC; (4) that OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements; (5) that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased OneSpan securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 19, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased OneSpan securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

