‘Law & Order’ Creator Cuts Off UPenn Donations and Begs President to Step Down

Dick Wolf, the creator of Law & Order, has penned a letter urging University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill to resign, joining a number of wealthy donors who have pledged to halt their school funding over its decision to hold a Palestinian literature festival last month. UPenn officials have admitted that the event included speakers who have made public antisemitic comments in the past. “The University did not, and emphatically does not, endorse these speakers or their views,” Magill said in a statement. “While we did communicate, we should have moved faster to share our position strongly and more broadly with the Penn community.” CNN obtained Wolf’s letter on Friday, which called the gathering a “hate fest” and, in part, read, “I implore you and [chair of the board of trustees] Scott Bok to step down from your UPenn positions before any more unnecessary damage to UPenn. There is no hope for unification in our community until you step aside.” He promised to “end all donations” until both Magill and Bok resign. The university did not respond to a request for comment regarding the letter.

