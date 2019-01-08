'Law & Order' creator Dick Wolf and wife Noelle announce split

Dick Wolf, whose name is nearly synonymous with that of his long-running show "Law & Order," is heading for divorce for the third time.

The Emmy-winning producer, 72, has filed for a legal separation from Noelle Lippman, his wife of 12 years. The couple shares two children ages 8 and 11.

Lippman has also filed asking for a legal separation.

Wolf also has three children from his 20-year marriage to Christine Marburg, to whom he was wed from 1983 to 2005. It took 12 years to finalize their divorce. According to court documents, Wolf, described as a largely absentee father, refused to attend a 20th birthday party for one of their kids unless Marburg signed the dotted line. She later learned his financial advisors withheld key information about "Law & Order," which was valued at $1.6 billion.

Wolf and Lippman wed in 2006, a decade before his settlement with Marburg was completed.

Prior to Marburg, Wolf was married to Susan Scranton from 1970 to 1983.

Even amid personal turmoil, Wolf likely won't have time to wallow. He told the Chicago Tribune in 2018 that the idea of retirement and leisurely enjoying his fortune just doesn't appeal to him: ""Yeah, that sounds pretty boring."