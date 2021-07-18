'Law & Order: SVU' actor indicted for murder of New York City man in a 'brazen afternoon shooting,' DA says

A press release revealed that Isaiah Stokes was indicted for murder in New York City. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Actor Isaiah Stokes was indicted for murder by a Queens grand jury on Friday.

Stokes, 41, was also indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He appeared in TV shows like "Law & Order: SVU" and "Power."

Isaiah Stokes, 41, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned by the Supreme Court on Friday. Stokes faced a three-count indictment that charged him with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, a press release stated.

The press release said the incident happened on February 7 around 2:45 pm at an intersection in Jamaica, Queens. Video footage allegedly showed Stokes exiting a vehicle parked at the intersection before approaching a nearby white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Stokes allegedly reached the driver's side window and fired nearly a dozen gunshots into the vehicle, hitting 37-year-old Tyrone Jones of Queen Village. Jones later succumbed to his injuries and died.

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting. Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm," wrote Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in the press release.

Stokes is scheduled to return to court on July 19. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Representatives for Stokes did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Stokes has acted in a number of TV series since 2006, including "Power," "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Blue Bloods."

