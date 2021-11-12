Law professor discusses Kyle Rittenhouse trial with closing arguments set to begin Monday

MarketWatch

Bill Ackman is just as invested in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial as the rest of the country. The billionaire Pershing Square hedge fund manager has been tweeting in defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during the protests against police brutality that broke out in Kenosha, Wis., last year after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot and injured by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, if convicted, could face life in prison.